Nurses plead not guilt as trial for violations of COVID-19 regulations commences

11 ZIMBABWEAN nurses on Tuesday 29 September 2020 pleaded not guilty

when their trial for allegedly contravening some national lockdown

regulations during a protest over poor working conditions commenced.

The 11 nurses namely Ndadyei Gudza, Raikai Chibharo, Moses Sigauke,

Michelle Magonye, Kumbirai Maiswa, Trish Chireka, Nyasha Kapesi,

Evermay Chikoka, Lucas Sharara, Samson Gurupira and Laiza Magwizi

denied contravening any national lockdown regulations when they

allegedly gathered at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare on

Monday 6 July 2020 for a feedback meeting convened over a litany of

grievances against government which is their employer.

Prosecutors told a Mbare Magistrate that the 11 nurses, who are all

out of custody on RTGS$1 000 bail participated or convened a gathering

knowing that such a gathering is prohibited in terms of section

5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 Public Health (COVID 19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment Regulations) National Lockdown)

Order, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that the 11 nurses who are employed at various

medical centres including Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Chitungwiza

Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital were part of about

100 people who gathered at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital intending to

stage a demonstration and proceeded to sing protest songs and waved

some placards in contravention of national lockdown regulations.

On Tuesday 29 September 2020, prosecutors led evidence from two

witnesses, who during cross examination by defence lawyers Rudo Bere

and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights,

disclosed that they apprehended the nurses after taking orders from

some unnamed superiors.

The 11 nurses return to court on 15 October 2020 when the Magistrate

will hand down a ruling on their application for discharge at the

close of the prosecution case.

Sigauke, who is one of the nurses, also faces a charge of incitement

as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act, after he allegedly recorded a video while in police

detention at Mbare Police Station and posted it on Facebook

encouraging other nurses to come and join the detained nurses in

demonstrating at Mbare Police Station.

The state alleges that Sigauke posted a message on Facebook which

reads; “Ngatingouya tizadze camp tese tiite demo yedu tiri mu camp.

Handiti ndimo munonzi muri illegal,” which if loosely translated

means; “Let’s all gather at the police station and stage our

demonstration.”

By posting such a message, prosecutors charged that Sigauke had

incited nurses to gather at Mbare Police Station and demonstrate and

cause violence.