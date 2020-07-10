A third SA Premier tests positive for COVID-19

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Friday morning, Makhura says he experienced some mild symptoms on Wednesday.

He is the third Premier to test positive for the virus in the past week.

He says he decided to self-quarantine and test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

“Today, Friday, 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives.”

North West Premier in self-isolation

On Tuesday, North West Premier Job Mokgoro also tested positive for the coronavirus. Another MEC also tested positive and went into self-isolating.

That was a day after the province’s Cooperative Governance MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died of COVID19-related complications.

Kegakilwe died in hospital on Monday afternoon after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Eight other MECs, who were in contact with Kegakilwe, are reportedly in self-quarantine.

Mokgoro’s Spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said the Premier was in self-isolation, after receiving results, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus.

Western Cape Premier tests positive for COVID-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tested positive for the coronavirus after he experienced flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

He says he will continue to perform his duties while in isolation.

