Aggrieved Harare resident seeks to block establishment of coronavirus medical clinic in residential suburb
AN aggrieved Harare resident on Saturday 28 March 2020 filed an urgent
chamber application in the High Court seeking an order to stop the
establishment of a medical facility in a residential suburb to cater
for some people suffering from the deadly coronavirus.
In an application filed at the High Court, Roger Stringer, a resident
of Mt Pleasant suburb in Harare protested against the renovation and
upgrading of Rock Foundation Medical Facility, which according to
media reports is being turned into an isolation centre for the
admission and management of people suffering from coronavirus by
Sakunda Holdings and Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo.
Stringer, who resides at a property that is adjacent to the medical
facility is apprehensive that he is being exposed to a greater risk of
contracting coronavirus should the medical facility be used for the
admission of some patients and that his right to an environment that
is not harmful to his health or well-being is about to be violated.
The Harare resident argued that Sakunda Holdings and Moyo are not
authorised by law to violate his entitlement to the protection of the
law in relation to the role of the local authority in managing
infectious diseases and the right to be consulted afforded to
residents in Mt Pleasant suburb.
He argued that no measures have been or are being put in place to
minimise the exposure of himself, his family and other residents
brought upon by the use of such a facility as a referral centre for an
infectious disease.
Stringer said the site for the medical facility is connected to a
reticulated sewer main across Norfolk road in Mt Pleasant suburb which
is intertwined with water supply and with the same sewer reticulation
mains which service his household and therefore puts himself and his
family at greater risk of contracting the highly infectious
coronavirus.
Stringer said Sakunda Holdings and Moyo can make use of some
established facilities for infectious diseases such as Wilkins
Hospital and Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital which are all
run by City of Harare for the admission and management of patients
diagnosed with coronavirus and of which these facilities have not been
proved to be inadequate for the purposes of containing the deadly
outbreak.