Amid hunger in Zim, chief outlaws growing of small grain crops,summons couple for trial

A ZIMBABWEAN couple was scheduled to stand trial today in Hurungwe, Mashonaland

West province before Chief Chundu (born Abel Mbasera) after they were

charged with growing (mhunga) millet crop, which the traditional

leader considers to be a taboo and yet government is promoting the

growing of millet and other small grains to boost food security in the

country.

Ishemel Madhuviko aged 47 years and his wife Prosper Mashanda aged 42

years will on Sunday 15 March 2020 appear before Chief Chundu’s

Community Court, which will be held at Mahawu Secondary School in

Hurungwe District at 2:PM.

Besides answering to the charge of growing millet crop in Chief

Chundu’s area, the couple was also expected to answer to charges of communicating

with the traditional leader over the phone, asking his wife’s brother,

who is employed as a police officer to plead with the Chief to

persuade him to reconsider his decision ordering the destruction of

the millet crop, threatening anyone who will attempt to destroy the

millet crop and for informing his lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights about the Chief’s decision to outlaw the growing of

millet crop in his area.

Chief Chundu’s decision to outlaw the growing of small grains, which

is purportedly a “traditional” belief, where the growing of millet is

considered taboo and which was practiced during the colonial era, is

at variance with government, which in recent years has been

aggressively advocating and promoting the growing of small grains,

which are drought resistant crops in order to alleviate hunger and

enhance food security in the wake of successive droughts and to

mitigate the effects of climate change in Zimbabwe.