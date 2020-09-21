Anglican Church in Southern Africa to honour the late ANC President Oliver Tambo

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa will posthumously honour the late former African National Congress (ANC) President – Oliver Tambo – with the Archbishops Peace and Justice Award. This forms part of the commemoration of the 150 year inauguration of the Church.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday during a webinar- where the Tambo family will receive the award in Johannesburg.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says very few knew that Tambo was an Anglican lay Minister who wanted to venture into the priesthood.

“In this opening service, we will honour one of our parishioner OR Tambo, known perhaps better within his political party the ANC. But very few people nowadays know him as a science teacher, as an Anglican lay Minister, as somebody who wanted to explore the vocation to the priesthood. We will honour him posthumously with the Archbishop’s Peace and Justice Award for this work in peace and justice. And his family represented by Dali Tambo and the other family members in Gauteng will join the Bishop in Johannesburg as we cross over from Cape Town and viewed by Anglicans all over our Province (Anglican Province of Southern Africa) and honour OR Tambo. And the rest of the week will be a time of reflection on a number of societal events, but this is a key milestone to honour one of our own,- Oliver Tambo, with the Archbishop’s Peace and Justice Award.”