Anti-Mnangagwa slur gets NGO director arrested

A ZIMBABWEAN court on Tuesday 30 June 2020 condemned Epraim Mutombeni,

the Director of Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy and Community

Development (MACRD), a local non-governmental organisation, to prison

after he was arrested Sunday 28 June 2020 and charged with undermining

authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutombeni aged 28 years was denied bail by Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu,

who ruled that the MACRAD leader is a flight risk and could escape

from standing trial.

Mutombeni, who is represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights (ZLHR) had applied for his release on bail after he was

arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Sunday 28 June

2020 and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President

Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Mutombeni faulted President Mnangagwa during

an address to some commuters, who were queuing and waiting to board a

ZUPCO bus, for presiding over Zimbabwe’s agonising economic crisis and

demanding that the ZANU PF party leader resigns.

Mutombeni is alleged to have uttered the words; “Murikuona kumira

kwamakaita pa queue imhosva ya President E.D Mnangagwa arikukwidza ma

prices e fuel achiba mari nevana vake. E.D must go,” which if loosely

translated means; “You are suffering as a result of President

Mnangagwa’s poor leadership and corruption committed by himself and

his children and his failure to stem fuel price hikes and he should

resign.”

ZRP members also arrested freelance journalist Godfrey Mtimba and

charged him with undermining authority of or insulting President

Mnangagwa before releasing him into the custody of his lawyer Phillip

Shumba of Media Institute of Southern Africa-Zimbabwe Chapter. ZRP

members said they will summon Mtimba to appear in court this week.

Mutombeni and Mtimba are the latest persons to be arrested and charged

with undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa.

In Harare, Magistrate Barbra Mateko on Tuesday 30 June 2020 set free

pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe on RTGS$1 000 bail

after he was arrested on Monday 29 June 2020 by ZRP members and

charged with committing public violence for allegedly participating in

an anti-government protest against hunger and abuse of financial

resources by President Mnangagwa’s administration.

Haruzivishe, who was represented by Gift Mtisi of ZLHR, was charged

with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public

violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of

the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and for contravening

section 5(3) (a) as read with section 5(1) of Statutory Instrument 99

of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and

Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020.

Prosecutors charged that Haruzivishe participated in an illegal

demonstration held on 13 May 2020 in Warren Park 1 suburb in which

opposition MDC-Alliance party supporters allegedly staged a flash

protest against abuse of financial resources and the extension of a

government enforced national lockdown by President Mnangagwa.

During the demonstration, prosecutors argued, that Haruzivishe and

some protestors reportedly carried a placard inscribed “Unlock Us

Before We Revolt”.

Haruzivishe becomes the latest person to be arrested and charged for

allegedly participating in the flash protest, which has already seen

the prosecution of Harare West legislator Hon. Joanah Mamombe and

several MDC-Alliance party youth leaders including Obey Tererai

Sithole, Cecelia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu and Stanley

Manyenga.

Earlier on, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert

Masaraure was on Saturday 27 June 2020 set free on RTGS$500 bail after

he was arrested by ZRP members on Friday 26 June 2020 and charged with

participating in an anti-government protest held on Monday 22 June

2020 in which teachers allegedly demonstrated against poor salaries

working conditions.

Masaraure, who was represented by Mureri and Tonderai Bhatasara of

ZLHR, was charged with contravening section 37(1)(a)(i) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and accused of leading an

unlawful protest together with 48 other people in which teachers

demanded to be paid US$520 in monthly salaries.

