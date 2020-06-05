BBC appoints Tim Davie as new Director-General

The BBC Board has appointed BBC Studios Executive Officer, Tim Davie, as the 17th Director-General of the BBC. Tim will take over from Tony Hall on 1 September.

With 15 years of executive level experience at the BBC, including a period as acting Director-General, Tim Davie was widely considered a frontrunner for the role.

While his background includes branding and marketing roles at Pepsico and Procter and Gamble, he also held charitable roles as a Trustee of the BBC’s Children in Need and as Trustee and Chair of Comic Relief. Tim joined the BBC in 2005 as Head of Marketing.

His appointment comes at a challenging time for the BBC as it negotiates the COVID-19 crisis, technological disruption, political pressure, pay disparity and threats to the future of the licence fee. The corporation will face its mid-term review of its royal charter in 2022.

While Tim is currently the highest paid executive at the BBC, he has agreed to a significant cut from £600,000 (base salary and performance bonus) per year to £450,000, the same as Tony Hall. The cut is in line with a salary freeze, which applies to all senior managers at the BBC until August 2021.

In a press release, the incoming Director-General said: “I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next Director-General. This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

Tim was appointed by the BBC Board’s Nomination Committee under the leadership of Chairman Sir David Clementi, with members Dame Elan Closs Stephens, Sir Nicholas Serota and Dr Ashley Steel.

In October 2012, Tim Davie was announced as the incoming Chief Executive of BBC Worldwide and took up his post in April 2013.

In April 2018, BBC Worldwide merged with the BBC’s production arm to form BBC Studios.

He was made Acting BBC Director-General on 10 November 2012.

Prior to this Tim was Director of BBC Audio & Music where he had overall responsibility for the BBC’s national radio services including Radios 1, 2, 3, 4 and its digital services as well as music output and performing groups.

Tim was appointed to the role of Director, Audio & Music on 1 September 2008.

Previously he was Director of the BBC’s Marketing, Communications & Audiences division from April 2005 and before that Vice President, Marketing and Franchise, PepsiCo Europe.

In April, 2017 Tim was appointed to the new BBC Executive Board.

He read English at Cambridge University and from there joined Procter and Gamble.

He is the Chairman of Comic Relief, Trustee of the Tate and Trustee of the Royal Television Society and Chairman of the Creative Industries Council. Tim was appointed CBE in 2018 for services to International Trade.