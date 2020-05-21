Brutality backfires as chief,residents sue police and soldiers for assault during national lockdown period

A ZIMBABWEAN traditional leader is among some people who are suing

police officers and soldiers for violation of their rights after they

were brutalised by the law enforcement agents during the national

lockdown period.

Chief Trymore Nhari of Gweru on Monday 11 May 2020 served a notice of

intention to sue for payment of damages on Thandabantu Godwin Matanga, the

Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Home

Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, wherein he

recounted his ordeal at the hands of some ZRP members, who assaulted

him twice in one day together with his acquaintance Shepard Moyo on 30

April 2020 while they were in the central business district of Gweru

in Midlands province.

In the notice of intention to sue, which was prepared by Nosimilo

Chanayiwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Nhari demanded

to be paid ZWL$300 000 in damages after ZRP officers damaged his

Chief’s badge, his three mobile phone handsets, his wrist watch and a

laptop and also broke his left arm.

In Bulawayo, Weston Chadomba is demanding payment of ZWL$300 000 as

compensation for the unlawful conduct of a ZRP member and a Zimbabwe

National Army (ZNA) officer, who assaulted him on 1 May 2020 in Njube

high-density suburb as he was coming from his workplace and driving

his vehicle to his residence following a misunderstanding with the law

enforcement agents, who were controlling a truck selling maize meal

and at the same time blocking the road.

Chadomba, who is represented by Jabulani Mhlanga of ZLHR, and has

listed Matanga, Kazembe, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Phillip Valerio Sibanda, the Commander of

ZNA as respondents, said the assault by the ZRP member and ZNA officer

caused him to suffer physical and emotional pain including financial

loss in paying for medical bills for treatment at Mpilo Hospital.

In another case, Sthukani Ncube, who resides in Lobengula high-density

suburb is suing Matanga and Kazembe for ZWL$250 000 after she was

severely assaulted by eight ZRP members and sustained serious injuries

with bruises all over her body and a dislocated left shoulder.

Ncube, who is represented by Mhlanga of ZLHR, said the compensation is

for the pain and suffering, loss of income and medical expenses, which

she endured and incurred when she was assaulted by the law enforcement

agents who used truncheons while at her residence on 25 April 2020.