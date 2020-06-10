Burundi begins official mourning for President Nkurunziza

Burundi began an official period of mourning for President Pierre Nkurunziza on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of his death from a heart attack aged 55 shocked the impoverished East African nation.

Wearing face masks and gloves to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, senior government officials, foreign ambassadors and religious leaders lined up to sign a condolence book opened in his memory at the presidential palace.

Nkurunziza’s wife, Denise Bucumi, appeared to be absent. Air ambulance service AMREF told Reuters they had flown her to Nairobi on May 21 for medical treatment, but declined to confirm widespread reports in Kenyan media that this was for treatment for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Calls seeking comment on Bucumi’s health to Willy Nyamitwe, Nkurunziza’s close ally and adviser, went unanswered.

There was little public show of mourning on the streets.