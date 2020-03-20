Busisa Moyo appointed as new ZITF board chairperson

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed industrialist and United Refineries Limited chief executive officer, Mr Busisa Moyo, as Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company board chairperson.

He takes over from Ms Ruth Ncube whose term of office ended last December. Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, announced the appointment of Mr Moyo in a statement today. She said the appointment, which was done in accordance with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act, was with effect from 13 March 2020.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Dr Sekai Nzenza (MP) with the concurrence of His Excellency, the President E.D. Mnangagwa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Busisa Moyo as the chairperson of the ZITF Company board in terms of Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act effective 13 March 2020,” reads the statement

Mr Moyo is an accomplished business leader, industrialist, entrepreneur and nation-builder who has been recognised with various awards and accolades both within Zimbabwe and internationally.

Currently, he is the chief executive officer of United Refineries Limited, one of the giant agro-processing companies in the country based in Bulawayo, and a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board.

Dr Nzenza expressed confidence that Mr Moyo’s business acumen and experience would be resourceful in re-positioning, modernising and transforming ZITF into a formidable regional and international player. She paid tribute to outgoing chairperson, Ms Ncube, for her leadership and dedicated contribution to ZITF Company’s strategic direction with competence and expertise.

Mr Moyo, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree with the University of South Africa and a holds a Global Executive Masters in Business Administration from IESE Business School (Spain).

Mr Moyo did his articles with Deloitte & Touche in 1999 and previously served as the chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Association, non-executive director of First Capital Bank and president of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

Chronicle