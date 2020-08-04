Calls for action against alleged rights abuses in Zimbabwe getting louder

There are growing calls for action against alleged abuses in Zimbabwe.

The EFF’s Julius Malema has called for the ‘removal’ of the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa until human rights are restored, while One SA Movement’s Mmusi Maimane tweeted that global attention should be brought to the attacks on black lives, specifically mentioning the arrests of journalists and activists in Zimbabwe.

Rapper AKA added his voice to the chorus, calling on his followers to spread awareness about what’s going on in Zimbabwe because ‘ultimately the people need all the help they can get’.

