Cases against protestors crumble as court acquits them over anti-govt demos

SIX people were set free after they stood trial on charges of

participating in anti-government protests staged in 2019 over the

country’s worsening economic crisis.

Harare Magistrate Yeukai Chigodora on recently

acquitted five Harare residents namely Norman Ngulube, Ngonidzashe

Danzwa, Desmond Kanhukamwe, Doubt Gumi and Tafadzwa Moyi after she

granted their application for discharge at the close of the

prosecution case.

Ngulube, Danzwa, Kanhukamwe, Gumi and Moyi had been on trial after

they were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on 16

August 2019 and charged with contravening section 37(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly participating

in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of

peace or bigotry.

In their defence, Ngulube, Kanhukamwe, Gumi and Moyi, who were

represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)

all told Magistrate Chigodora during trial that they were alone

walking in Harare’s central business district and attending to their

normal and legal business while Danzwa, who was seated with his grandmother

when they were rounded up by some police officers, who arrested them

wrongly on false allegations of participating in a public gathering

with intention to cause public violence, bigotry or breaches of peace.

In their application for discharge at the close of the prosecution

case, the five Harare residents argued that the ZRP officers who

apprehended them did so in dragnets arrests based on assumption that

they were protestors, who had taken part in demonstrations called for

by MDC Alliance party on 16 August 2019, which was suppressed by ZRP

officers on the basis that the protest was not sanctioned.

Also in Rusape in Manicaland province, Magistrate Obedience Matare

recently acquitted Isaac Juao aged 37, who had been on trial after he

was apprehended in January 2020 by some ZRP members, who accused him

of participating in the January 2019 anti-government protests held

across the country to protest against the unilateral hike in fuel

prices.

Juao, who was represented by Taurai Khupe of ZLHR, was accused of

contravening section 36(1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act, it being alleged that he committed acts of public

violence including tearing a campaign billboard of President Emmerson

Mnangagwa, burnt tyres and erected barricades across Chiduku road in

Rusape.

In acquitting Juao, Magistrate Matare ruled that prosecutors had

failed to lead evidence during the trial of the 37 year-old man

linking him to the commission of the offence.

In Harare, ZRP officers on Tuesday 10 March 2020 set free Chitungwiza

Mayor Lovemore Maiko and Wendy Makaza, a resident of Mabelreign

suburb, who spent one night in police detention after they were

arrested on Monday 9 March 2020 and charged with criminal nuisance as

defined in section 46 2 v of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act.

ZRP officers accused the duo of singing and causing discomfort to a

group of some law enforcement agents, who were reportedly stationed

outside Morgan Tsvangirai House, the opposition MDC-Alliance party

headquarters.

Maiko and Makaza, who were represented by Marufu Mandevere of ZLHR

were released into the custody of their lawyer and were advised that

police officers would proceed by serving them with summons to appear

in court for trial if they intended to pursue with prosecuting them.