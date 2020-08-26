Chamisa decries alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has described what it says are instances of human rights abuses by the Zanu-PF regime under coronavirus restrictions.

Opposition groups say President Emmerson Mnangagwa has struggled to keep his promise to revive the economy after he replaced Robert Mugabe in an army coup in 2017.

Earlier this month, South African envoys met with Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party at State House without engaging the MDC-Alliance. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa outlines the alleged human rights violations by law enforcement agencies.

“We have had people being arrested and the arrests run into hundreds, if not thousands. We have had every section of our society being subjected to some kind of tyranny and terrorism. Journalists have not been spared, politicians have not been spared. The MDC top leadership members are being persecuted and this has been the case on the streets with a lot of harassment, particularly under the guise of this covid19 curfew and the measures. So you will find at roadblocks and in the streets, people are getting beaten up.”

Earlier this month, President Mnangagwa called for unity and patriotism to rebuild the country. His address to the nation came amid growing anti-government protests in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa condemned the violence that has gripped the country.

SABC