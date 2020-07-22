Chin’ono,Ngarivhume appear in court ,protest against ill-treatment during detention

ZIMBABWEAN journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform

Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday 22 July 2020

appeared before judicial officers at Harare Magistrates Court

answering to charges of inciting people to overthrow President

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional means.

Chin’ono appeared before Magistrate Ngoni Nduna answering to charges

of incitement to commit public violence as defined in 187(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section

36(1)(a) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chin’ono, who was arrested on Monday 20 July 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic

Police (ZRP) members, was also charged with incitement to commit

public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with section

36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and

alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to

promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in

section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi also accused Chin’ono of incitement to

commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with

section 36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Mabhaudhi told Magistrate Nduna that Chin’ono, who is represented by

Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Douglas Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers

for Human Rights (ZLHR), allegedly posted various messages on his

Twitter account using the handle @daddyhope during the period between

1 March 2020 to 20 July 2020 calling upon Zimbabweans across the

country to engage in acts of public violence against the government on

31 July 2020.

The journalist allegedly posted several messages on Twitter which

read; “@Ngarivhume and many others have come to put their hands up and

said they will lead anti-looting demo on 31 July”, “That is the power

of engaging with others! So from now on he says it will be the #July31

“Zimbabwe will NEVER be free from LOOTERS through elections, it is

just a waste of time. They will rig elections, and of you go to court,

their judiciary LOOTOOTING partners will be waiting for you. “Change

will come by any means.”

Mabhaudhi charged that by posting such messages Chin’ono intended to

disturb the peace, security or order of the public.

On Tuesday 21 July 2020, ZRP members confiscated a camera belonging to

Chin’ono after they obtained a warrant of search and seizure granted

by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga authorising them to conduct a

search at the award winning journalist’s residence in Harare for

cameras, articles or documents which he allegedly used in committing

the offence.

Chin’ono’s lawyers told Magistrate Nduna that the journalist and

Ngarivhume were taken out of their cells on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at

4:am at Harare Central Police Station by an unidentified woman who

“profiled” them. The lawyers charged that the Investigating Officer

and detectives at Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police

Station were not aware of the woman who interviewed Chin’ono and

Ngarivhume at an ungodly hour.

The lawyers also complained about the malicious damage to Chin’ono’s

property at his residence, where some police officers broke one of his

glass panels as they forced their way to arrest him.

Magistrate Nduna ordered the State to conduct investigations into the

complaints tabled in court by Chin’ono’s lawyers and furnish the court

with a report within three days.

On Thursday 23 July 2020, Magistrate Nduna will continue with the bail

hearing for Chin’ono at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe will on Thursday 23 July 2020

hand down his ruling on a bail application filed by Ngarivhume’s

lawyer Moses Nkomo.

Ngarivhume was also arrested on Monday 20 July 2020 by ZRP members and

faces similar charges as Chin’ono of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt

against President Mnangagwa and had his house searched by law

enforcement agents on Tuesday 21 July 2020.