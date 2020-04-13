Citizens,ZLHR demand police,soldiers wear protective clothing,stop brutality during lockdown

TWO Chinhoyi residents have petitioned the High Court seeking an order

to compel police officers and soldiers, who are currently enforcing

the national lockdown to wear protective clothing in the course of

discharging their duties and to stop the arbitrary arrest and assault

of members of the public.

The Chinhoyi residents John Basopo and Grace Yona made the request in

an urgent chamber application filed on Friday 10 April 2020 at the

High Court and supported by Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights in which

they asked the court to prohibit Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

members and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers from rounding up and

assaulting members of the public during the lockdown period.

Basopo and Yona told the court that some ZRP members and ZNA officers

assaulted them and other members of the public on 7 April 2020 on

allegations of violating laws relating to the national lockdown after

they were allegedly found preparing food on an open fire as there was

no electricity in their suburb and while parking a vehicle outside

their respective homes.

Basopo and Yona stated that they are worried that the army officers

who assaulted and tortured them could have infected them with the

deadly coronavirus as they were just assaulting them while their nose

and mouths were not covered.

The conduct of ZRP members and ZNA officers, Basopo and Yona said,

while manifestly unlawful, also violated provisions of the law

mandating the maintenance of social distancing to curb the

transmission of the virus and placed them at great risk of contracting

the virus.

Basopo, Yona and ZLHR, who are represented by Rudo Magundani and

Paidamoyo Saurombe of ZLHR, cited Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

Minister Kazembe, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and

Phillip Sibanda, the ZNA Commander as respondents.

The respondents namely Kazembe, Matanga, Muchinguri-Kashiri and

Sibanda, Basopo, Yona and ZLHR charged, failed to protect the public

by failing to enforce the lockdown regulations at open markets such as

Mbare Musika in Harare and Sakubva in Mutare, where gatherings

continue to grow unabated, a situation which promotes the spread of

coronavirus and threatens the health and life of Zimbabweans.

Basopo, Yona and ZLHR want the High Court to issue an interdict to

prevent police and army officers from assaulting and rounding up

residents in crammed vehicles during the national lockdown to prevent

the spread and transmission of coronavirus and for the law enforcement

agents to be compelled to lawfully enforce the lockdown order in

crowded areas which have been classified under essential services.

Basopo, Yona and ZLHR argued that the coronavirus pandemic poses a

real and current threat to their right to health and right to life and

are entitled to protection of those rights.

ZLHR, represented by Roselyn Hanzi, the organisation’s Executive

Director said the country’s leading legal defence group, had monitored

and observed the rounding up of citizens by the police, acting in

common purpose and consent with some army officers and being placed in

crammed vehicles.

Hanzi said while Zimbabwe is in a state of national disaster as

declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, certain fundaments rights as

enshrined in section 86(3) of the Constitution remain sacrosanct and

inviolable and that the police and army must continue to observe and

uphold the right to life and the right to human dignity in the course

of their duties during the national lockdown.

Hanzi said she had observed that police officers have not been wearing

protective clothing such as masks while discharging their duties which

means that if they are infected with the virus, they will easily

spread same to each other and to the public which presents a threat

not only to themselves but to the public at large.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

