Clean environmental health can fight Convid 19-MP

By Nhau Mangirazi

As Zimbabweans battle to keep off the devastating effects of Coronavirus (Covid-19), people must fully appreciate the need of keeping clean environment as part of fighting it.

Speaking during a Hurungwe Community Radio special program launched this week where female Members of Parliament (MPs) are given platform to speak their mind on Covid 19, Proportional Representative for Zvimba, Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana-Masuku challenged communities to preserve clean environment.

Chinanzvavana-Masuku is the parliament portfolio committee on environment, tourism and hospitality parliament portfolio committee chairperson.

She said Covid-19 will have devastating effects on people’s lives but a clean environment is one solution that may help the nation out of the global pandemic.

‘We must work harder as communities and make it better through clean environment. The Covid-19 is a reality that we must try to avoid in losing lives recklessly. Let us all try to justify our cleanliness as communities in our fight against Covid-19. Zimbabwe has better policies that we need to abide on environment. We must be cautious on what we do as Convid 19 is not sparing any nationality but let us try our bit as families, communities and nation at large,’ she added.

Chinanzvavana-Masuku is among several MPs who have spoken during the program.

Mashonaland West resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who is also MP for Hurungwe West, Kariba PR Hon Christine Nyere and Hurungwe PR Hon Goodlucky Kwaramba have also added their voices.

Hurungwe Community Radio editor Mathew Jamu said they had to make a program for female MPs as part of community engagement.

‘Hurungwe Community Radio initiative is people-centered and focused on community development hence need for engagement with policy makers during a global pandemic that we have to make it local. We look forward to see our policy-makers always be available when the need arises on issues that affect us all be on food security, health, and other freedoms,’ said Jamu

Women Aids Support Network (WASN) director Anna Pindukai added her voice that Covid-19 is a health issue of global concern.

‘As countries battle to fight this pandemic that falls under Universal Health Coverage but with precautions that Covid-19 is centered on better hygiene that we must all try to do better for our security as a family, community and nation at large,’ said Pindukai.

She called on communities to be informed with accurate information.

‘Communities need correct and consistent information on all mediums,’ said Pindukai.

Coronavirus is an airborne disease that has claimed several thousands of people with Europe having its epicenter as Italy, suffering much causality with several thousands who have been affected.