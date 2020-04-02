CORONAVIRUS: Residents demand water in battle to combat deadly epidemic and avert a crisis

A RESIDENTS’ representative group has hauled Chitungwiza Municipality

and central government to court seeking an order compelling them to

urgently act and ensure provision of water to residents at a time of

the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

In an urgent chamber application filed at High Court on Tuesday 31

March 2020, Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) protested against

the pro-longed lack of running tap water supplies and said residents

were experiencing erratic and at times no provision of safe and

adequate water for domestic use.

The situation, Chitrest argued has now been compounded by the

imposition of the 21-day national lockdown to help combat the

coronavirus outbreak.

Chitrest said Chitungwiza Municipality and central government had

failed to discharge their constitutional obligations of ensuring the

provision of running water to residents and this was a breach of

several of residents’ fundamental rights such as the right to water as

provided in section 77 of the Constitution, the right to human dignity

guaranteed in section 51 of the Constitution, the right to health care

enshrined in section 76 of the Constitution.

The residents also said their right to freedom from torture guaranteed

in section 53 of the Constitution was also being violated and this was

arising from the conduct of respondents, who besides Chitungwiza

Municipality were listed as Local Government, Public Works and

National Housing Minister July Moyo, Health and Child Care Minister

Obadiah Moyo and Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli

Ncube.

In the application, Chitrest together with its Director Alice Kuvheya,

who is also a resident of Chitungwiza located about 25 kilometres

outside Harare and are represented by Tonderai Bhatasara and Tinashe

Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, charged that

members of Zimbabwe Republic Police were dispersing several people

gathered at various water points including public and private

boreholes to fetch water for domestic use.

Lack of access to water, Chitrest said, was leading to the violation

of the right to life provided under section 48 of the Constitution

directly or indirectly through contracting deadly diseases that are

waterborne. The risk, the residents argued, was further magnified by

the outbreak of coronavirus which requires greater hygiene that

includes washing hands with soap and water, which is only possible if

there is potable water for domestic use.

Chitrest argued that in order for residents to fully comply with

government regulations and the spirit of the national lockdown as

urged by Moyo, the Health and Child Care Minister and in collaboration

with some international organisations such as World Health

Organisation, it is imperative that all people must exercise personal

hygiene and therefore some measures must urgently be put in place for

them to access water in their homes or at some points in a manner

which will not increase the spread of coronavirus.

Chitungwiza Municipality and central government, Chitrest said, have

neglected or refused to put such measures or to comply with their

constitutional obligations.

Chitungwiza Municipality, Chitrest said must during the duration of

the national lockdown period ensure provision of safe, adequate,

potable and uninterrupted water supply to all residents of Chitungwiza

and make water available from bulk water suppliers including

indicating the location of the water bowsers and distribute it in

Chitungwiza to avoid the grouping of big crowds at the water points in

a way that ensures the combating of the spread of coronavirus.

Chitungwiza Municipality, Chitrest said should provide crowd control

officers to ensure that people accessing water at various points do so

in a manner complying with the social distancing guidelines as

specified in various and lockdown directives issued by government.

Ncube, Chitrest said, must provide financial resources to implement

measures to ensure provision and access to water by residents.

Chitungwiza Municipality, Chitrest said should periodically notify the

residents’ representative body and residents of Chitungwiza on safety

and general hygiene that is water related in light of the coronavirus

through all medium of communication and such should also be accessible

to people living with disabilities and the visually impaired and the

deaf.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.