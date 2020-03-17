Coronavirus scare: Govt responds to rights lawyers’ concerns

By Health Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has responded to

concerns raised by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) over

threats posed by coronavirus in Zimbabwe and assured people that it

has taken bold steps and stern measures including stepping up its

preparedness in case coronavirus cases are recorded in the southern

African country.

The MoHCC made the assurances in a letter written to ZLHR on Monday 9

March 2020 in response to the human rights organisation’s request to

be furnished with information on the health threats posed by

coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

In its letter written to MoHCC on Monday 2 March 2020, ZLHR through

its lawyer Godfrey Mupanga, had expressed concern that Zimbabwe is

under considerable threat from coronavirus given the extensive human

and air traffic between Zimbabwe and its neighbours, China and other

countries, where the virus has been detected.

ZLHR also cited reports published by the mainstream media suggesting

that a case of the coronavirus had been recorded at Wilkins Hospital

in Harare, which at that time had not been publicly confirmed or

refuted by MoHCC as the responsible authority.

In view of the exposure of Zimbabwe to the coronavirus and the

country’s seriously compromised public health system and that MoHCC’s

website had no information posted on coronavirus, ZLHR protested

against the ministry’s indifference to the real threat of the deadly

virus.

ZLHR said MoHCC has fundamental obligations ascribed to it by

provisions of the Constitution, which include providing reliable

information to members of the public confirming the presence of

coronavirus in Zimbabwe including the number of infections that have

been seen at health centres across the country and the places where

these patients have been to where they might have contracted the

virus, or, correcting any erroneous information that might have been

published regarding the presence of the virus within the country’s

borders that might cause public consternation and possible public

panic.

In response to ZLHR’s letter, Dr Agnes Mahomva, the Permanent

Secretary in MoHCC, denied allegations that the ministry is

indifferent to the coronavirus threat and assured people that the

ministry is taking the public health emergency seriously and will

continue to implement heightened surveillance and a risk communication

and community engagement plan.

MoHCC, Dr Mahomva said, is implementing stern measures to intensify

surveillance for coronavirus to minimise the chances of importation of

coronavirus into Zimbabwe including stepping up government’s

preparedness inorder to minimise the morbidity and mortality should

coronavirus spread to the southern Africa country.

Dr Mahomva disclosed that MoHCC is currently facing challenges which

include limited resources to implement the National Preparedness and

Response Plan, which she claimed was fuelling perception that the

ministry is not doing as much to prepare for an outbreak of

coronavirus.

MoHCC said it is issuing some Situation Reports and Updates which

should be treated as official communication by the ministry.

Dr Mahomva said all coronavirus suspected cases are being tested at

the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory while MoHCC is also

working with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South

Africa to facilitate inter-laboratory comparability of results.

MoHCC said it had designated Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare and

Thorngroove Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bulawayo as the main isolation centres

for coronavirus while other centres are being identified and set up.

MoHCC, Dr Mahomva said, is in the process of procuring some

coronavirus Rapid Diagnostic Test kits for use at Zimbabwe’s ports of

entry.

Dr Mahomva said MoHCC had lost all educational material on coronavirus

posted on the ministry’s website owing to challenges experienced by

government’s internet service provider which hosts the ministry’s

website while efforts were being made to restore the functionality of

the portal.

In the meantime, Dr Mahomva said information encompassing coronavirus

prevention messages as recommended by World Health Organisation is

being disseminated on MoHCC’s social media platforms including Twitter

and Facebook.