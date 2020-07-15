COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to healthy baby

By Virginia Njovo

A female COVID-19 case isolated at Rujeko Clinic in Masvingo on Sunday, July 12 delivered a healthy baby boy with the assistance of a team of dedicated City of Masvingo nurses, TellZim News has learnt.

The woman came from South Africa and she was quarantined at Masvingo Teachers College with the last group before the college was decommissioned as quarantine center at the beginning of June.

After testing positive to coronavirus, she was moved to the isolation centre where she remained relatively stable under monitoring from health authorities.

“Assist me in thanking the Masvingo City Matron and nursing staff for safely managing the Covid-19 positive woman to deliver a bouncing baby,” said City of Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa in a statement.

Masvingo Provincial Information Officer (PIO) Rogers Irimayi said the nursing staff had done their best to ensure the safe delivery of the baby.

“The baby was delivered during the night and I am pleased that both mother and daughter are safe and sound. We thank everybody involved for the great work done,” said Irimayi.