Criticism of Zim govt silenced through clampdown on dissent

…As dozens including journalists and opposition supporters are arrested in Zimbabwe’s clampdown on dissent.

Rights groups in Zimbabwe say the military and police have continued to arrest dozens of opposition supporters and activists in what appears to be a concerted effort to silence criticism of the government.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights say more than 60 people have been detained and the opposition MDC says dozens of its members have been arrested or have gone into hiding.

There is also growing anger outside Zimbabwe at the human rights abuses.

More than 100 prominent African writers have signed a petition calling for Zimbabwe to be suspended from the African Union and the Southern African regional bloc.

BBC