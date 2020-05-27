DA calls for complete lifting of SA lockdown

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the complete lifting of the lockdown and replaced with sectoral health protocols.

The party has also urged tobacco companies to take government to court to fight what it calls arbitrary ban on cigarettes.

This was revealed during a discussion on the party’s online coronavirus info channel hosted by its interim leader John Steenhuisen.

This comes as the country awaits details of Level 3 lockdown regulations following the Sunday announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the country to level 3 lockdown on June 1st.

The party’s Head of Policy, Gwen Ngwenya, says sector specific health protocols combined with non-pharmaceutical interventions is what is now needed to be implemented.

“I think in some way, the sectoral health protocols are their own inhibitor to kind of a reckless economic opening. Because it means that only those businesses able to meet them will meet them and also businesses will meet them at variance stages.”

“Some businesses may be able to open up immediately and meet the health protocol and some may need work towards meeting the health protocols before they open. So, I do believe that having these sectorial health protocols will still guarantee a gradual and responsible opening of the economy,”explains Ngwenya.

Ngwenya questioned the credibility of the different alert level stages.

She says there have been so many revisions to the level schedules from what was initially introduced in April.

“We’ve had almost levels within levels. So, Level 4 had various revisions, we know that the country won the battle for e-commerce where it was eventually introduced when initially it wasn’t. There are some revisions that were made in level 4 and similarly seems now there are revision that were made to level 3.”

“So, it’s increasingly becoming a mockery this idea of having the distinct or discreet levels when we almost now have Level 4.1.2 and Level 3 will have its own 3.1.2 and really these levels are starting to lack credibility of what’s driving them,” she adds.

SABC