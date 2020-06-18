Demo against ED in South Africa looms

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

Following a spate of protests by doctors and nurses in Harare and Bulawayo ,a group of Zimbabweans living in South Africa will in solidarity demonstrate against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration on Friday.

Speaking to Radio VOP from South Africa,one of the organisers of the group under the banner Chapter 2 Movement,Elvis Mugari rallied all Zimbabweans living in South Africa to through the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria register their displeasure over the poor administration by the ruling Zanu PF .

“All Zimbabweans here in South Africa are invited to throng the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria on Friday and send a strong message to the Mnangagwa regime that its time is up.

“We have witnessed massive looting and corruption under Mnangagwa. Our people are in distress, its time for us as Zimbabweans to liberate themselves and this is a non partisan demonstration, we need every voice.

“Don’t forget your mask and we will maintain all social distancing regulations,” urged Mugari.

Mugari is holed up in South Africa,he fled the country last year after being threatened with arrest and death for allegedly co-ordinating the January protests which left at least a dozen of citizens dead owing to state security brutality.

The Mnangagwa administration is under scrutiny for the heightened human rights violations that have characterised the ongoing lockdown with the highlights being the abductions of three young female MDC activists who are now facing charges of stage-managing their abductions.

The US ,EU and the United Nations have since lodged their concerns with the authorities in Harare on the need to continue upholding and safeguarding human rights.

There is also a huge concern with the high level of corruption that is involving top government officials and recently government owing to pressure had to haul before courts businessman Dilesh Nguwaya to answer charges of allegedly fraudulently acquiring a tender to supply COVID-19 PPE sundries.Nguwaya is reported to be closely linked to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons and critics have argued that the case is meant to sway people into believing that the Zanu PF-led government is sincere in its anti-corruption stance.