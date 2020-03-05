Disqualify political parties that fail to meet 50-50 gender parity

By Stephen Chadenga

Women Coalition of Zimbabwe, Gweru chapter outgoing vice chairperson,

Florence Guzha has said women should advocate for a statutory

instrument that disqualifies political parties that fail to meet the

50-50 gender parity in the selection of candidates in the 2023 general

elections.

Speaking recently at the chapter’s meeting in Gweru, Guzha said such a

lobby would increase women participation in decision making positions

to advance their interests.

“As women we should advocate for a law that makes it mandatory for

political parties to meet the 50-50 gender parity in the selection of

candidates,”Guzha said.

“Should such parties fail to meet such a requirement in the 2023

elections they should not be allowed to participate in the

plebiscite.”

The chapter’s coordinator Vimbai Nhutsve-Musengi said civil society

should come up with strategies that ensure effective inclusion of

women in governance spaces.

She said the continued failure especially by political parties to meet

equal gender representation in candidates selection was affecting the

increased participation of women in decision making positions.

In 2018 a report by Women in Politics Support Unit, showed that out of

the 210 National Assembly seats, 84 were contested by men only.

The same report also noted that in the previous (2018) general

elections a total of 1 405 males competed for National Assembly seats

compared to only 243 females.