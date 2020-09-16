EFF says ANC’s pledge to pay back Zim flight costs is long overdue

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the African National Congress (ANC)’s promise to pay the costs of a party delegation’s flight on an Airforce plane to meet with the ruling ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe is long overdue.

The ANC announced through a media statement earlier Tuesday that it will pay back the money to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who led the delegation, initially told SABC News that there was nothing untoward in them using an Airforce plane to travel to Zimbabwe.

The EFF’s Head of International Relations, Gordrich Gardee says the ANC changed its tune following pressure from his party.

“Their national conscience has long evaporated and has left them and it can’t even speak to them. They had to wait for the wisdom of the EFF to act and say costs of the salary of the pilot, the cost of service fuel, what was the cost in the open market.”

The ANC delegation to Zimbabwe shared a flight with Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, which was en route to the neighbouring country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered Mapisa-Nqakula to compile a report regarding the trip.

Ramaphosa is yet to respond to the report.

The ANC has admitted that the delegation travelled “in an unusual manner” and therefore it will reimburse government for the costs.

The party has however described as successful, the trip undertaken to Zimbabwe for a meeting with ZANU-PF.

In a statement, the ANC says it welcomes and concurs with comments by ZANU-PF Secretary of Administration, Obert Mpofu, that the recent engagements will yield positive results and bring change in Zimbabwe.

SABC