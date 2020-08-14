Facebook users to receive a warning before sharing COVID-19 related articles

In its latest move to curb the spread of misinformation, Facebook has revealed that it will use a new notification screen to warn users about the context of the content that they share.

“We want to make sure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, especially when it comes to COVID-19 content,” says the social media giant in an official blog post.

“So today, we’re starting to roll out a global notification screen to give people more context about COVID-19 related links when they are about to share them.”

The notification is meant to help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it. It will also direct people to Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center to ensure people have access to credible information about COVID-19 from global health authorities.

The company also wants users to know that it won’t “slow the spread of information from credible health authorities” which means that content posted by government health authorities and recognized global health organizations, like the World Health Organization, will not have this notification.

Facebook and Instagram Now Remind Users to Wear ‘Face Coverings’

Facebook and Instagram have taken it upon themselves to remind users to wear face masks.

Essentially, the social platforms will plaster an alert at the top of the respective apps – Facebook users will then be able to navigate the reminder for more tips by opting to visit the COVID-19 Information Center while Instagram users will be directed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we’re putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center,” reads a statement from Facebook’s official blog.

