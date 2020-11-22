Factional fights emerge in Zvishavane Zanu PF DCC polls

By Stephen Chadenga

Zanu PF factional fights in Zvishavane district erupted ahead of the district coordinating committee (DCC) polls expected to be held this weekend with bigwigs reportedly teaming up to prop up their favourite candidates.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that the most notable battleline in the district, which has threatened to further divide party members is the post of secretary for economic affairs pitting Zvishavane Ngezi legislator, Dumezweni Mahwite and former mines minister, Freddy Moyo.

According to sources Mahwite was initially uncontested for the post only for Moyo to be “smuggled through the backdoor.”

Party members who spoke on condition of anonymity said the fighting for the post (secretary for economic affairs) has divided supporters in the district with many feeling that some bigwigs were trying to bring back Moyo who has been in the political wilderness after he lost the Zvishavane-Runde constituency two years ago to Cuthbert Mpame.

“What surprises us is that Moyo who was once linked to gammatox (a faction led by former vice president, Joice Mujuru) has bounced back to contest in the crucial DCC elections,”said one party insider.

“What makes it even surprising is where he is getting money that he is splashing to finance his campaign after he last year failed to pay back more than US $700 000 recapitalization loan advanced to him by a bank.”

Reports indicate Moyo has the backing of former youth league leader Lewis Matutu and State security minister, Owen Ncube.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Daniel Mckenzie Ncube said he was not aware of the fights between Mahwite and Moyo.

“I am not aware of these factional fights actually. I will investigate and get back to you,”said Ncube.

Mahwite said he was a loyal party cadre and would not “waste time in unproductive fights.”

Moyo could however not be reached for comment.