Families of missing opposition legislator, youth leaders petition High Court to ascertain whereabouts amid abduction fears

THE families of an opposition MDC-Alliance party legislator and two

youth leaders on Thursday 14 May 2020 filed a habeas corpus

application in the High Court seeking an order to compel police

officers and other state security agents to investigate and ascertain

the whereabouts of the trio.

In an application filed at High Court by Jeremiah Bamu, a member of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, representatives of the families of

Harare North legislator Hon. Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and

Netsai Marowa, stated that their family members went missing on

Wednesday 13 May 2020 after they were arrested at a check point

mounted by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members and some members of

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) along Samora Machel Avenue while on their

way into Harare’s central business district from Warren Park

high-density suburb.

Mamombe raised alarm advising that they were detained at Harare

Central Police Station but upon arrival at the police station the

lawyers were told that the trio was not detained there while searches

by lawyers at various police stations such as Milton Park,

Rhodesville, Milton Park, Mbare, Matapi, Stodart and Braeside Police

Stations could not yield anything.

Letters written to ZRP and ZNA by Bamu demanding that the law

enforcement agents account for the whereabouts of Mamombe, Chimbiri

and Marova were not responded to.

Bamu, who listed Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe,

Owen Ncube, the Minister of State for National Security in the

President’s Office and Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General

Thandabantu Godwin Matanga and Isaac Moyo, the Director-General of Central

Intelligence Organisation, argued that he believes that there is a

serious risk that the security and life of his clients are in real

jeopardy as they are being detained illegally and in violation of

their rights enshrined in the Constitution and hence the need for the

intervention of the High Court.

The trio’s lawyer wants the High Court to determine the whereabouts of

his clients including advertising within 12 hours of the granting of

the court order on all state media, including on all radio stations,

ZTV, The Herald and The Chronicle and to set up a team of

investigators who shall work closely and in conjunction with lawyers

appointed by ZLHR to search for the missing trio at all places within

Zimbabwe as maybe reasonably practical, and report on such search to

the Registrar of the High Court, on every Friday during office hours.

Kazembe, Ncube, Matanga and Moyo, Bamu said, should also be ordered to

inquire from, and where necessary obtain any such information as may

be necessary for the investigations from mobile phone service

operators to try and locate Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marowa through

tracing the mobile phone numbers that were on their person on 13 May

2020.