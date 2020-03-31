Gokomere High pupil gives birth at school

By Mark Chavunduka

MASVINGO– A form six pupil at Gokomere High School has shocked the community, fellow pupils and the community at large when she successfully concealed her pregnancy for nine months until she gave birth in the dormitories at the school recently.

Gokomere High School head Aquanos Mazhunga refused to comment on the matter saying he was seized with other important matters ahead of schools lockdown due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Sources at the school said that Mercy Marimbe managed to fool everyone including her parents, teachers and friends on her pregnancy and no one even suspected a thing.

“She is fat so it became easier for her to conceal the pregnancy. Everyone just thought that she was getting fat and there was no sign of pregnancy.

“We were surprised to hear that there is a pupil who has given birth in the dormitories and everyone was shocked to see that Marimbe had delivered her baby but no one noticed the pregnancy.

“The school went on to notify her parents that they had a grandchild and they could not believe it since they did not see the pregnancy,” said a teacher who preferred anonymity.

It is said that Marimbe had stopped eating sadza at the school lying to her friends that she had ulcers and sadza would make her sick.

Marimbe gave birth during the night when other pupils were tucked into their beds only to be awakened by labour sounds.

Other pupils are said to have switched on the lights and saw Marimbe pushing her baby out and ran to alert the school matron who came and assisted Marimbe before she was taken to the clinic.

