Govt should use lockdown period to revamp health sector: CODE

By Stephen Chadenga



Coalition of Democrats (CODE) leader Trust Chikohora has said

government should use the 30-day Covid-19 lockdown period to restore

its ailing health system if any meaningful gain is to be achieved to

combat the pandemic.



The former Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa business

council secretary-general and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce

president said given the informal nature of the country’s economy

prolonged lockdowns were no longer feasible.



“We need to find ways to live with this pandemic,” Chikohora said in

an interview.



“Government therefore needs to use these 30 days (of lockdown) to

enhance our health delivery facilities in order to cope with the

pandemic. In fact, we were supposed to be doing this since March last

year (at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country).



He added: “Simply locking down and doing nothing will not work.”



Chikohora said there was need for government to start rolling out the

Covid-19 vaccine during the lockdown period.



“Government must now be using these 30 days to roll out the vaccine

like what other countries are doing,” he said.



“This is how we can embrace the new normal and move forward as a nation.”



Last month President Emmerson Mnangagwa said government had activated

preparations for a nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine after it

(government) concluded two extensive studies to assess readiness for

the distribution of innoculation injections.



Critics however blame Mnangagwa’s administration for not doing much in

preventing the spread of the pandemic with the country recording 24 256 cumulative cases and 589 deaths by this Wednesday