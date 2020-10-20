Govt urged to invest more in renewable energy

By Nhau Mangirazi

Government has been challenged to invest more on renewable energy in the forthcoming 2021 national budget as the country is under threats from effects of climate change,

Speaking during the national budget consultations in Karoi on Tuesday, district developing coordinator Andrew Tizora said Hurungwe is one of the productive but underdeveloped areas that must be accorded the chance to improve more renewable energy.

‘Hurungwe is one of the best producers of maize and tobacco but lack of green energy thrust will reverse the achievements made so far. The activities of tobacco farming pose a serious threat to our forests and wood reserves. We need to plan on intervations that will give us alternative sources especially green energy. We must maximize on that so that farmers can cure the golden leaf using green energy. This must also include domestic use of these alternative energy sources, We must work hard to protect what we have as a nation on natural resources.

Recently, Mashonaland West resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged tobacco farmers to take tree planting trees like a ‘hobby to mitigate the impact of climate change’ that affecting rainfall pattern and food security.

Mliswa-Chikoka is also Member of Parliament for Hurungwe West said there is need to rejuvenate forests so that effects of climate change will not affect the well-being of rural communities again,’