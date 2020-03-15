Gutu West MP Paradza invests in new clinic

By Sinclair Chiwara

GUTU– Gutu West Member of Parliament (MP) John Paradza is working with members of the Chavarove community in Ward 29 to turn a disused farmhouse to into a clinic.

The house, which had been standing derelict for many years, is now undergoing extensive renovations to make it suitable to host the provision of health services.

In an interview with TellZim News, Paradza said that he expected all work to be completed by mid-April after which other processes will be followed.

“We started work on the project two years ago but financial obstacles saw us taking longer to complete the work than we had expected,” said Paradza.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is incentivising workers who are involved in the voluntary work through a food-for-work scheme while a community burial society called VaDuma is cooking for them.

The clinic, which will have a few maternity beds, will be supplied with water from a solar-powered borehole.

To access basic healthcare, the people of Chavarove are currently travelling to Chatsworth Clinic which is 20km away.

More serious cases are referred to Gutu Rural Hospital or Gutu Mission Hospital or Driefontein Missions Hospital which are all further away.

Ward 29 Councillor Axilia Mhuru, who is actively involved in mobilising labour, said it was pleasing to know that villagers will soon be enjoying easier access to basic healthcare.

Materials being used in the refurbishment work are transported by scorch carts and wheelbarrows.

One committee member who spoke to TellZim News said the project meant so much to villagers that getting voluntary labour was not difficult.

“People are cooperating and there is so much team spirit. We are pleased that much of the materials needed to complete the clinic are in place. The MP is very helpful and people are willing to work with him,” said the villager.

TellZim News