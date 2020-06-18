Gwanda-based kwaito artist honours Brenda Fassie with song

By Mthabisi Tshuma

GWANDA-based female kwaito artiste, Proficience “Kadder” Cadder has dropped a single titled Brenda Fassie as an honour to the African music legend who passed away in 2004.

The artiste launched the song on Tuesday when she performed it online during the Day of the African Child commemorations held at Jahunda Hall in Gwanda.

Produced by the mining town’s producer, DJ Drumz from X Studios, the single that has an old school touch is now available on Kadder’s YouTube account and is expected to be available on other online music platforms in the coming weeks.

Detailing the song, Kadder said: “On this song, the little girl in me pays tribute to the ‘Madonna of Africa’ uSis Brenda Fassie. It is a playful alternative and old school fusion song where Kadder meets Brenda Fassie in Midodo,” said Kadder.

On what inspired the song, she said: “As a child, I grew up listening to Brenda Fassie’s songs that included Vulindlela, Nomakanjani and Mpundulu among others. I remember dancing to Amadlozi in 2002 at my sister’s wedding. Brenda Fassie was simply outstanding and her music and personality inspire me even today.”

Kadder started her career in 2006 as a dancer before she went solo in 2008. She used to be a dancer for Khuxman and Street Niggaz before being scouted by a local kwaito producer Tafara “Mjox” Joga who offered to groom her to be a kwaito artiste.

She released her debut eight-track album in 2008 titled Planet Kadder Volume One which was well received by kwaito fans. Her second album was released in 2014 and she has been on a music hiatus since then.

Apart from music, Kadder conducts dance lessons for up-and-coming pantsula and kwaito dancers.

Chronicle