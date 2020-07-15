Gweru council commends property developer for new Isolation Hospital look

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru City Council has commended property developer, River Valley for a new state of the art outlook at its Infectious Diseases Hospital following the recent donation of bed linen and other items at the health centre.

River Valley donated bedding sheets, pillows and pillow cases, divers, fruit baskets, water jugs and mugs, a 210 litre deep freezer and sanitary pads.

The company also donated mealie-meal, cooking oil, chicken and beef among other good items to the Hospital.

Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe said the wards of the infectious hospital were now “state of the art” as a result of the donation.

“The wards used to look from before these bed linen,”Makombe said.

“Now after River Valley chipped in I am sure even patients can now feel comfortable in this new look environment.”

River Valley chief executive Dr Smelly Dube said the donations were part of COVID 19 charity items given to various health centers in the province.

“It’s part of the company’s initiative to donate towards Covid 19,”she said.

Since the onset of coronavirus the company has donated fuel, face masks and sanitisers to the Midlands COVID 19 taskforce part of the items being given to Gweru Provincial Hospital as well as Shurugwi District Hospital among others.