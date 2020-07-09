Gweru philanthropist donates Covid-19 food hampers

By Stephen Chadenga

A Gweru property developer and chief executive of River Valley Properties, Dr Smelly Dube on Sunday donated food hampers to all congregants at Brethren in Christ Church in Mkoba.

The church goers had a double blessing after they want home each with 10kg bags of mealie-meal, 2 litres cooking and 2kgs of sugar and rice respectively.

“We had a blessed Sunday at our Brethren in Christ Mkoba 11 parish when all congregants in attendance received food hampers as part of River Valley ongoing COVID-19 community engagement intiatives,”one congregant who could not hide her you posted on social media.

Dr Dube said her company was assisting not only the less privileged but also church members who were committing themselves to praying for the nation particularly during these challenging times when the pandemic was had wreaked havoc on the lives of people.

“As River Valley we will continue assisting the less privileged as well as church goers who are prayer warriors during these difficulty times,”she said.

“We have also helped the elderly, church leaders, the visually impaired among other less privileged people. It is vital that we remember the less fortunate whose lives have also been locked up during this COVID-19 period.”

Dr Dube said her company will continue reviewing assistance to people during the coronavirus period.