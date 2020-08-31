Gweru philanthropist donates monthly Covid-19 food hampers

By Stephen Chadenga

A Gweru property developer and chief executive of River Valley Properties, Dr Smelly Dube recently resumed her COVID-19 food hampers to the less privileged with the gesture becoming a monthly undertaking.

The food items included mealie-meal, cooking oil, sugar, vegetables and soaps among others.

Dr Dube said her company would continue assisting the less privileged until lasting solutions have been found to contain the impact of the pandemic on the lives of ordinary people.

“As River Valley we will continue assisting the less privileged during these difficulty times,”said ambassador Dube.

“As long as Covid-19 is with us we will not stop as River Valley to extend a helping hand to the disadvantaged in our communities.”

A beneficiary, Gogo Moyo commended River Valley for making the donations a monthly gesture.

“Surely River Valley has come at a time we have been neglected by many,”she said.

“We cannot thank them much for making the good donations a monthly endeavour.”

Dr Dube said her company will continue reviewing assistance to people during the coronavirus period.