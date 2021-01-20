Gweru property developer assists flood hit residents

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru property developer River Valley Properties has joined hands with the city of Gweru and the Civil Protection Unit to assist families affected by flash floods that hit most parts of the Midlands capital since last week.

Following incessant rains that pounded the city, most houses particularly in Woodlands, Mkoba 4, Ascot, Mambo, Riverside, Mtapa and Nashville have been flooded with water destroying property worth thousands of dollars.

On Monday council started the evacuation of residents to temporary shelters established around the city.

River Valley has since joined the efforts to assist in the evacuation and providing food handouts.

“River Valley Properties would like to inform all Woodlands residents who may be affected by flash floods that have become rife in Gweru location as a result of continuous rains to get in touch with our offices for assistance,”the property developer said in a statement.

The property developer which has provided housing to thousands of low income earners around the country is not new to humanitarian work.

Last year River Valley led by chief executive, Dr Smelly Dube assisted hundreds of vulnerable people in the Midlands province affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has also provided clean potable water to residents in high lying high density suburbs.