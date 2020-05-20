Gweru property developer, River Valley donates bed-linen to COVID-19 Isolation center

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru-based property developer, River Valley has donated blankets and

sheets to council-run Infectious Diseases Hospital as part of efforts

to renovate the health centre which will be used as an isolation

centre for people suspected to have coronavirus.

Council spokesperson, Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the latest

donations and said completion of the refurbishment of the isolation

hospital were at an advanced stage.

“We got a donation of blankets and sheets from River Valley properties

and our bedding at the isolation centre is now up to standard,”she

said.

“We also got a donation of a borehole from Mimosa mine which has

already been drilled to ensure constant supply of water.”

The donations comes at a time other companies have donated consignment

of building materials to renovate the health facility to accommodate

people suspected to have coronavirus.

Meawhile River Valley was also part of companies that donated vehicles

for the construction of the new Mtapa informal traders market.

The new market will accommodate over 4 000 vendors most of whom were

moved from Kudzanai long distance bus terminus.

River Valley chief executive, Dr Smelly Dube is a well known

philanthropist and businesswoman who has in the past helped school

children with fees, uniforms, books and other requirements as well as

patients with heart and other health

complications.

Recently she was honoured with an award in Excellence, Leadership and

Enterprise at the African Achievers Awards held in the United Kingdom.