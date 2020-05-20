Gweru property developer, River Valley donates bed-linen to COVID-19 Isolation center
By Stephen Chadenga
Gweru-based property developer, River Valley has donated blankets and
sheets to council-run Infectious Diseases Hospital as part of efforts
to renovate the health centre which will be used as an isolation
centre for people suspected to have coronavirus.
Council spokesperson, Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the latest
donations and said completion of the refurbishment of the isolation
hospital were at an advanced stage.
“We got a donation of blankets and sheets from River Valley properties
and our bedding at the isolation centre is now up to standard,”she
said.
“We also got a donation of a borehole from Mimosa mine which has
already been drilled to ensure constant supply of water.”
The donations comes at a time other companies have donated consignment
of building materials to renovate the health facility to accommodate
people suspected to have coronavirus.
Meawhile River Valley was also part of companies that donated vehicles
for the construction of the new Mtapa informal traders market.
The new market will accommodate over 4 000 vendors most of whom were
moved from Kudzanai long distance bus terminus.
River Valley chief executive, Dr Smelly Dube is a well known
philanthropist and businesswoman who has in the past helped school
children with fees, uniforms, books and other requirements as well as
patients with heart and other health
complications.
Recently she was honoured with an award in Excellence, Leadership and
Enterprise at the African Achievers Awards held in the United Kingdom.