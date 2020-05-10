Gweru workers in COVID-19 working shifts

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru City Council workers employed in the non-emergency departments are taking turns to report for duty as the local authority grapples to provide adequate protective clothing against the coronavirus pandemic, Radio Vop has established.

Acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe confirmed the development before referring further questions to council spokesperson, Vimbai Chingwaramusee.

“We have been facing challenges in providing enough protective clothing for our workers that has seen them rotating to report for duty,”he said.

Contacted for comment Chingwaramusee said those affected were only from non-critical departments.

She however said council has since procured protective masks with some donated by a local non profit organisation.

“Workers in critical departments as water and sewage as well as health are not affected,”she said.

“Only those in non critical sectors rotate to report for duty. But let me hasten to say we have since procured masks for our employees and received other donations (for masks) from an organisation called Citizens Initiative.”

She added: “We will take all measures to comply with government directives on preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

In the past workers at the municipality have gone on strike citing lack of adequate protective clothing.