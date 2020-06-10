GZU campus radio goes on air

The Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo recently earned for himself a page in the history books of local broadcasting after his tertiary institution became the first in the country to get a broadcasting licence for its campus radio station.

The government has set aside ten radio frequencies for universities across the country but the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) issued the first license to GZU Campus Radio which then went on air on June 07.

In the wake of the developments, other state universities are said to be flocking to Masvingo to appreciate how GZU has managed the feat.

The GZU Campus Radio director Golden Maunganidze said that they were looking foward to the official launch the station.

“We have worked so hard and I am glad that we can finally heave a sigh of relief and say we have done it. It has been a long road which needed a lot of patience and dedication. We received our broadcasting license last week and we have already gone on air. We hope to officially launch the station this month.

“We would like to thank Prof Zvobgo for walking with us through the whole process which was emotionally draining but worthy every effort,” said Maunganidze.

The radio station was awarded three frequencies for their Masvingo, Mashava and Chiredzi campuses.

In Masvingo the radio station can be accessed on 89.5 FM, Chiredzi 90.0 FM and 100.4 FM for Mashava.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in which institutions of higher learning are devising new teaching methods, GZU will use its radio station to reach out to its students across campuses.