High Court dismisses residents’ bid to stop public hearings on Constitutional amendments

….reserves judgement on Habbakuk challenge

HIGH Court Judge Justice David Mangota on Tuesday 16 June 2020

dismissed an urgent chamber application filed by Chitungwiza and

Manyame Residents Association (CAMERA) and Alice Kuvheya, a resident

of Chitungwiza, seeking an order to stop Parliament from conducting

public hearings on some proposed amendments to the Constitution.

In dismissing the urgent chamber application, Justice Mangota ruled

that some citizens, who felt disenfranchised from participating in the

process of contributing their views on the proposed constitutional

amendments as they feared putting their health and lives at risk by

attending the public hearings at a time of the outbreak of

coronavirus, have an alternative remedy of making their submissions to

Parliament in writing.

Through the urgent chamber application filed on Wednesday 10 June 2020

by Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, in which

Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Senate President

Mabel Chinomona and Attorney-General Advocate Prince Machaya, were

listed as respondents, CAMERA and Kuvheya had argued that conducting

public hearings at a time when the country is reporting increased

numbers of people testing positive to coronavirus, is a negation of

the efforts being done by those committed to arresting the spread of

the pandemic and is also an abrogation of the purpose and spirit of

provisions contained in section 141 and 328 of the Constitution.

CAMERA and Kuvheya argued that Parliament, Mudenda, Chinomona and

Advocate Machaya have not indicated any measures that they have put in

place in order not to breach the coronavirus regulations and citizens’

constitutional rights.

The residents association and Kuvheya said there is a real danger of

the accelerated spread of coronavirus if the public hearings are held

at a time of the outbreak of the pandemic.

CAMERA and Kuvheya wanted the proposed public hearings to be declared

to be in contravention of section 56, 67, 141 and 328 of the

Constitution as well as Statutory Instrument 83/2020 as read with

Statutory 199/2020 as further read with Statutory 110/2020.

The proposed public hearings, CAMERA and Kuvheya said, should be

postponed until such a time when the national lockdown has been lifted

and when there is no longer a health threat of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Bulawayo, High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on

Monday 15 June 2020 reserved judgment on an urgent chamber application

filed by Habakkuk Trust seeking an interdict barring Parliament, Clerk

of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary

Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi from holding public meetings in Bulawayo

or anywhere in Zimbabwe to discuss amendments to the Constitution

until the health pandemic and resultant national lockdown caused by

coronavirus currently afflicting Zimbabwe is over.

Justice Mangota reserved judgment after hearing submissions from Job

Sibanda of ZLHR, who represented Habakkuk Trust and other lawyers who

represented Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi.

In his application, Sibanda argued that Zimbabwe is currently facing a

health pandemic which had necessitated the imposition of a national

lockdown, where public gatherings were virtually banned to try and

curb the spread of coronavirus.

Habakkuk Trust argued that by conducting public hearings to discuss

some proposed amendments to the Constitution, Parliament, Chokuda and

Ziyambi were putting the health of the public at risk at a time of the

coronavirus pandemic.

The conduct of Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi, Habakkuk Trust said,

is grossly unreasonable and holding public hearings at a time of the

outbreak of coronavirus would defeat the very noble purpose of

inviting the input of the public to any proposed constitutional

amendments.

Habakkuk Trust said while the process of soliciting for input into the

proposed constitutional amendments cannot be stopped, it must await

normalisation of the situation in the country and no prejudice will be

suffered by the respondents namely Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi.

The process of soliciting for people’s input into the proposed

constitutional amendments, Habakkuk Trust said, should be stopped and

only proceeded with after the country shifts to Level 1 stage of the

national lockdown, which is the period which prevailed before the

outbreak of coronavirus and before a State of Disaster was declared by

government in March.

Alternatively, Habakkuk argued that if Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi

intend to proceed with the public hearings in the midst of the current

health pandemic, they must ensure that all precautions are taken to

prevent and contain the disease at such public gatherings.