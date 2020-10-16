High Court ends detention ends detention of Ngadziore over abduction protest

HIGH Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma on Friday 16 October 2020

ended the lengthy detention of Zimbabwe National Students Union

(ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, who was arrested in September by

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members for allegedly protesting at

Impala Car Rental premises demanding answers concerning its alleged

role in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa,

a journalism student.

Muchehiwa, was abducted, disappeared and tortured by some unidentified

people in Bulawayo in July, who interrogated him to reveal the

whereabouts of his relative, freelance journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu.

The 22 year-old Ngadziore was arrested on Friday 18 September 2020 and

charged with contravening section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly participating in a public

gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or

bigotry.

Prosecutors alleged that Ngadziore teamed up with 30 other

unidentified people and gathered at some traffic lights located in

Braeside suburb in Harare armed with placards and demonstrated against

Impala Car Rental’s alleged use of its vehicles in the abduction of

Muchehiwa.

During the demonstration, prosecutors claimed that Ngadziore sang

songs demeaning ZRP members.

Attempts by Ngadziore’s lawyer Webster Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights to have the ZINASU leader released on bail were dismissed

on Monday 21 September 2020 by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga who

ruled that if set free he was likely to commit similar offences.

Jiti then filed an appeal at High Court challenging Magistrate

Taruvinga’s decision to deny Ngadziore bail, which was heard by

Justice Davison Foroma, who on Tuesday 6 October reserved his ruling

on the student leader’s freedom bid.

On Friday 16 October 2020, Justice Foroma ordered that Ngadziore be

released from Harare Remand Prison after imposing some stringent bail

conditions including paying RTGS$5 000 bail, staying away from public

gatherings, reporting once a week at Harare Central Police Station,

keeping 500 metres away from Impala Car Rental premises, surrendering

his passport and not to interfere with state witnesses