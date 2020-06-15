High Court hears Habbakuk and CAMERA’s bid on Constitutional amendments hearings

THE High Court on Monday 15 June 2020 and on Tuesday 16 June 2020

was set to preside over the hearing and determination of two urgent chamber

applications filed by two advocacy groups seeking to stop Parliament

from conducting public hearings across the country to discuss some

proposed amendments to the Constitution at a time of the outbreak of

the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In Bulawayo, High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on Monday 15

June 2020 at 10:AM was scheduled to hear an urgent chamber application filed by

Habakkuk Trust seeking an interdict barring Parliament, Clerk of

Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary

Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi from holding public meetings in

Bulawayo or anywhere in Zimbabwe scheduled to begin on Monday 15 June

2020 and ending on Friday 19 June 2020 to discuss amendments to the

Constitution until the health pandemic and resultant national lockdown

caused by coronavirus currently afflicting Zimbabwe is over.

In an urgent chamber application filed on Thursday 11 June 2020 by Job

Sibanda of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Habakkuk Trust

represented by its Chief Executive Officer Dumisani Nkomo, argued that

Zimbabwe is currently facing a health pandemic which had necessitated

the imposition of a national lockdown, where public gatherings were

virtually banned to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.

Habakkuk Trust argued that by conducting public hearings to discuss

some proposed amendments to the Constitution, Parliament, Chokuda and

Ziyambi were putting the health of the public at risk at a time of the

coronavirus pandemic.

The conduct of Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi, Habakkuk Trust said,

is grossly unreasonable and holding public hearings at a time of the

outbreak of coronavirus would defeat the very noble purpose of

inviting the input of the public to any proposed constitutional

amendments.

Habakkuk Trust said while the process of soliciting for input into the

proposed constitutional amendments cannot be stopped, it must await

normalisation of the situation in the country and no prejudice will be

suffered by the respondents namely Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi.

The process of soliciting for people’s input into the proposed

constitutional amendments, Habakkuk Trust said, should be stopped and

only proceeded with after the country shifts to Level 1 stage of the

national lockdown, which is the period which prevailed before the

outbreak of coronavirus and before a State of Disaster was declared by

government in March.

Alternatively, Habakkuk argued that if Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi

intend to proceed with the public hearings in the midst of the current

health pandemic, they must ensure that all precautions are taken to

prevent and contain the disease at such public gatherings.

In Harare, High Court Judge Justice David Mangota will on Tuesday 16

June 2020 at 8:30 AM hear and a make a determination on an urgent

chamber application filed by Chitungwiza and Manyame Residents

Association (CAMERA) and Alice Kuvheya, a resident of Chitungwiza

seeking an order to stop Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Jacob

Mudenda, Senate President Mabel Chinomona and Attorney-General

Advocate Prince Machaya from conducting public hearings on some

proposed amendments to the Constitution.

In the application, which was filed on Wednesday 10 June 2020 by

Tonderai Bhatasara of ZLHR, CAMERA and Kuvheya argued that conducting

public hearings at a time when the country is reporting increased

numbers of people testing positive to coronavirus is a negation of the

efforts being done by those committed to arresting the spread of the

pandemic and is also an abrogation of the purpose and spirit of

provisions contained in section 141 and 328 of the Constitution.

CAMERA and Kuvheya argued that Parliament, Mudenda, Chinomona and

Advocate Machaya have not indicated any measures that they have put in

place in order not to breach the coronavirus regulations and citizens’

constitutional rights.

The residents association and Kuvheya said there is a real danger of

the accelerated spread of coronavirus if the public hearings are held

at a time of the outbreak of the pandemic.

CAMERA and Kuvheya want the proposed public hearings to be declared

to be in contravention of section 56, 67, 141 and 328 of the

Constitution as well as Statutory Instrument 83/2020 as read with

Statutory 199/2020 as further read with Statutory 110/2020.

The proposed public hearings, CAMERA and Kuvheya said, should be

postponed until such a time when the national lockdown has been lifted

and when there is no longer a health threat of coronavirus.