High Court orders govt to protect frontline health workers, equip hospitals

THE High Court on Tuesday 14 April 2020 ordered government to provide

all frontline health practitioners with personal protective equipment

(PPE) to protect them from the deadly coronavirus as they execute

their duties and to adequately equip public hospitals with enough

supportive medication and help curb the spread of the epidemic.

High Court Judges Justice Joseph Musakwa and Justice Owen Tagu ordered

all frontline health practitioners working at public health facilities

in Zimbabwe or deployed to trace contacts exposed by infected people,

to be provided with adequate PPE and for sufficient testing kits to be

deployed at all designated public hospitals, airports and ports of

entry.

The determination by Justice Musakwa and Justice Tagu came after

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) represented

by Andrew Makoni and Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court on Sunday

5 April 2020 protesting against the risk of contracting coronavirus

(COVID-19) because government had not put in place measures to ensure

that health practitioners across the country, who include nurses,

nurse aides and pharmacists among others are adequately protected

against the deadly epidemic.

In a consent order agreed to by lawyers representing ZADHR and Health

and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance and Economic Development

Minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport and Economic Development Minister

Joel Biggie Matiza, who were listed as respondents in the application,

the parties agreed that government should ensure that adequate

measures are put in place to prevent, contain and treat the incidence

of coronavirus and to establish and appropriately equip quarantine and

isolation facilities in all provinces, district hospitals and at the

designated airports and ports of entry.

Justice Musakwa and Tagu also ordered that all frontline health

practitioners working at public health facilities in Zimbabwe or

deployed to trace contacts exposed by infected people should be

provided with adequate PPE while sufficient testing kits should be

deployed at all designated public hospitals, airports and ports of

entry.

The High Court also ordered that extensive screening and testing

should be carried out, including mobile or door to door testing in

order to account for asymptomatic carriers while all health

practitioners and personnel at the frontline should be regularly

screened and tested for coronavirus.

Justice Musakwa and Justice Tagu said more laboratories should be

established and equipped to test highly infectious diseases such as

coronavirus in every province to increase the turnaround time for

tests.

The judges also ruled that personnel responding to the coronavirus

pandemic including drivers and their assistants, security personnel

and essential services employees be regularly screened and tested

while authorised Zimbabwe United Passenger Company buses, omnibuses

and other passenger service vehicles operated by or on behalf of the

Public Service Association, the Police Service, the Defence Forces and

the Civil Protection Authorities and commuter omnibuses and other

passenger service vehicles operated or chartered by local authorities

for the carriage of staff for essential services, the carriage of sick

persons to hospitals and other health care, be disinfected upon

arrival and departure at each destination.

Justice Musakwa and Justice Tagu said frontline health practitioners

should be adequately trained on how to handle the coronavirus epidemic

and protect themselves from the risk of contamination while clear

guidelines should be provided to the public on the implementation of

the social distance principle especially in crowded suburbs.