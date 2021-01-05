Human Rights lawyers mourn Bekezela Maduma

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has learnt with deep sadness

of the passing on of Bekezela Maduma, the Secretary General of Gwanda

Residents Association on 31 December 2020.

Maduma’s death is a great loss not only to his family, but the entire

Matabeleland region.

Up until his death, Maduma actively worked with ZLHR and other civil

society organisations in the protection and promotion of human rights.

Maduma championed challenging of human rights violations and

represented the interests of Matabeleland at various forums.

At the time of his death, Maduma was leading litigation efforts aimed

at ensuring access to safe, clean and potable water to the residents

of Gwanda.

ZLHR will always value the contribution to fostering a culture of

human rights that he made. As a partner, a client and a human rights

defender, we salute Maduma for actively pursuing redress for

violations for many people in Matabeleland region. Through several

advocacy and litigation efforts, Maduma worked towards protection and

promotion of human rights, democracy and constitutionalism in

Zimbabwe.

Maduma will be sadly missed by all those who were privileged to share

some moments with his worthy existence. ZLHR family expresses deepest

condolences to the Maduma family, friends and colleagues.

May his soul rest in peace.

Hamba Kuhle Maduma! Go Well!