Hundreds of people leave Johannesburg ahead of 21-day lockdown

Hundreds of people are leaving Johannesburg to different provinces ahead of the 21-day lockdown which will start on Thursday at midnight. The long-distance Wanderers Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD is busier than usual as some South Africans intend to spend the next three weeks with their families. This as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise. The cases have increased

Taxi martials are hard at work at the Wanderers Taxi Rank as they direct passengers headed to places such as Bizana in the Eastern Cape, Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal and Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

A few of them are wearing face-masks, while some are using bandanas and other clothing items to cover their mouths.

However the majority of commuters here are not using any protective gear and are standing very close to each other in the queues.

Although they want to spend the next three weeks with their families at home, some acknowledge that this means risking taking the virus to their home provinces.

SABC