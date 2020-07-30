Hurungwe MPs not in affected COVID-19 committees

By Nhau Mangirazi

ZVIMBA– Members of Parliament from Hurungwe were not part of affected legislators who tested positive to COVID- 19 last week.

Two MPs tested positive and this prompted leader of the house Ziyambi Ziyambi to cancel parliament business until 25 August.

Ziyambi is also justice and legal parliament minister.

According to information gathered by Radio Voice of the People, the infected MPs were part of transport and sports portfolio committees.

A source revealed that the duo were part of the committees that toured several public places including stadiums, toll gates as part information gathering.

‘As you may know, portfolio committees have a duty to gather information so that when they can ask the executive (including ministers) relevant questions in parliament. They must be abreast with realities of the ministries functions as well as challenges faced by junior workers among other issues. It was imperative that these communities to move around these areas as scheduled. Unfortunately, they were exposed to the virus and infected,’ said our source.

However, Zvimba Proportional Representative Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana told Hurungwe Community Radio iniative program titled Getting in Touch on Tuesday night that she was among some others eager to be tested of Covid 19.

‘When parliament adjourned we had been tested and came home safe. We are now advocating for safe measures against COVID 19 infections as this is the only way to survive the pandemic. We hope communities will adhere to calls by Government and health officials to stay safe and practice social distancing,’ she said.

Chinanzvavana chairs environment, tourism and hospitality portfolio committee.

Social media bridging the gap- Gandawa

Hurungwe North MP Ability Gandawa also added his voice that he will use different media platforms to his electorate during Covid crisis.

‘We hope our messages will reach out to everyone so that they stay safe. Social media is now bridging the gap of information dissemination. We are happy that Hurungwe Community Radio iniative is the medium used to give us updates on COVID 19 in our district, national and internarionally. This is a recommendable gesture that as policymakers we support,’

Gender Media Connect director Abigail Gamanya has applauded communication and developmental approach by the community based radio initiative.

Gamanya noted, ‘These are community radios giving local people their chance to be heard on national issues that matters including the COVID 19 which is a global pandemic.’