In less than one week ZLHR rescues second man accussed of insulting Mnangagwa

HARARE Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu-Guwuriro on Wednesday 29 April

2020 set free Abraham Baison on ZWL$500 bail after he was arrested by

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members for allegedly undermining

authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Baison, who was represented by Kossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, was arrested by ZRP members on Monday 27 April 2020, who

charged him with undermining authority of or insulting President

Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act when he allegedly criticised the ZANU PF

party leader on Sunday 26 April 2020 while he was at his residence.

Baison, who appeared before Magistrate Muchuchutu-Guwuriro at Harare

Magistrates Court, was granted ZWL$500 bail and ordered to report at

Marlborough Police Station once a week on Fridays, not to interfere

with any witnesses and to continue residing at his given residential

address.

Baison returns to court on 3 June 2020.

Baison is the latest person to be arrested and charged with

undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa after he

allegedly circulated a message on WhatsApp in which the ZANU PF party

leader was accused of ineptitude.

On Friday 24 April 2020, Chrispen Rambu of Chipinge in Manicaland

province, who is an opposition MDC Alliance party Councillor for Ward

8 in Chipinge urban constituency was charged with insulting and

undermining authority of President Mnangagwa when he allegedly

forwarded a message onto a local WhatsApp group giving praise to South

African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the expense of Mnangagwa.