Ecowas Mission Seizes Weapons And Ammo From Jammeh's Home

JOHANNESBURG – The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) has seized weapons and ammunition from the private home of exiled former President Yahya Jammeh in his hometown in the west of the country.

The commander of the joint mission, General François Ndiaye, announced the seizure without specifying the quantity of weapons, nor the day they were seized, according to media reports including the BBC.

“All weapons and ammunition are now in the custody of ECOWAS, so nothing will happen there (Kanilai). The situation is under control the Gambian armed forces have been very cooperative,” he said.

Ndiaye also confirmed the arrest of the head of an elite unit of the Gambian army, General Bora Colley, in Senegal without giving details.

He further mentioned the arrest of four of Jammeh’s bodyguards who had accompanied him into exile but had subsequently tried to return to The Gambia.

They were arrested in the Senegalese city of Karang, bordering the Gambia, and were detained on Monday in Dakar. He declined to give further details on the operations.

Africa News Agency