No Plans For Zuma To Step Down - ANC

Cape Town - The only place President Jacob Zuma is going is a long list of official engagements, after the African National Congress said there were no plans for him to step down after Friday's nationwide protests.

"There has been no such discussion," ANC spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said, when asked if the protests had led to any discussions in the party about Zuma.

Zuma's spokesperson in the Presidency was not immediately available to respond to Friday's calls that he resign. However, Zuma's diary for Saturday was already full.

He would attend the unveiling of the memorial stone of the late public service minister Collins Chabane in Limpopo on Saturday.

Chabane, his driver and bodyguard, Lesiba Sekele and Lawrence Lentsoane, were killed in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane on March 15, 2015. Truck driver Amukelani Rikhotso was sentenced to six years in jail for causing the crash.

Sangoni said that the ANC would continue speaking to civil society and everyone with grievances about Zuma. If a memorandum was handed over, it would be studied.

