20 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Senegal

Dakar - At least 20 people, the vast majority of them women, were killed when a wooden boat capsized off the coast of central Senegal in a delta region popular with tourists, firefighters said on Tuesday.

A traditional wooden boat overturned near the coastal town of Bettenty on Monday night, with 72 on board, all except two of them women, said Commander Oumar Kane, a senior official with Senegal's national firefighters.

Kane said on Tuesday that the search was continuing for the missing person, although 51 people had so far been rescued.

The women are believed to have been on their way to look for seafood in a coastal area well known for delicacies such as oysters and where tourists flock in large numbers.

AFP